KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata and KL Rahul's Punjab square off with one eye on Playoffs berth

  • IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Latest Match updates: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata would look to consolidate their playoffs hopes against an inconsistent Punjab side, led by KL Rahul, with a win in Dubai. Follow the live scores and updates on the live blog. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST

IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): For one team, it's all about consolidating their chances of sealing a playoffs berth. For another, it's more about surviving and being relevant in that race. And for both teams, the goal is to go back to their hotel with two important points in their kitty. This equation is what makes the KKR vs PBKS clash so very interesting. Eoin Morgan's KKR will be upbeat after beating a rampant DC side, while KL Rahul's PBKS would look to shed off their inconsistency. Let's the battle begin!

Follow all the updates here:

  • OCT 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Eoin Morgan vs KL Rahul

    KKR vs PBKS means two excellent white-ball players come face to face. KKR captain Morgan and PBKS skipper Rahul continue to remain a key part of their respective batting units. While Rahul has spearheaded the charge with 422 runs in 10 matches, Morgan has struggled; scoring just 107 in 11 matches

  • OCT 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do KKR vs PBKS stand in the points table

    While Kolkata Knight Riders are barely holding a place in thetop half of the table, Punjab Kings are currently placed in the bottom half of the table.

    KKR- 4th position (P-11 | W-5 | L-6 | Points-10)

    PBKS- 6th position (P-11 | W-4 | L-7 | Points-8)

  • OCT 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-Head contests

    The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have faced each other 28 times in the IPL and the KKR have dominated the overall head-to-head with 19 wins as opposed to PBKS' 9. 

  • OCT 01, 2021 04:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS, Live Score

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 45 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Eoin's Morgan Kolkata would riding high on confidence after beating a strong Delhi Capitals (DC) side in their previous outing. On the other hand, KL Rahul's Punjab have been hit by their inconsistency and in order to strengthen their bid for a top-4 finish, they must get back to winning ways. The time is running out thick and fast but irrespective of whatever happens, you all, my lovely viewers, are bound to be entertained. So, fasten your seatbelts, sit back and enjoy the action!

