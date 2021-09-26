IPL 2021: 'Batters let us down' - MI captain Rohit Sharma after 54-run loss against RCB

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his side's batting performance let them down in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Dubai. RCB asked MI to chase down 166, but MI were bundled out for 111 with pacer Harshal Patel picking a hat-trick and registering figures of 4/17.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports after the match, Rohit said that MI need to bounce back and they have done this in the previous seasons as well.

“Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat),” Rohit said.

“Have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in need to carry on. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season,” he added.

This is MI's third straight defeat in the IPL 2021 - they are yet to win a game since the resumption of the season in the UAE. MI will next face off against Punjab Kings next week on Tuesday.

