Cricket / 'Better than Rawalpindi Express': Twitter on fire as Nortje clocks 149, 146, 147, 151, 151, 147 kmph in 1st over vs SRH
'Better than Rawalpindi Express': Twitter on fire as Nortje clocks 149, 146, 147, 151, 151, 147 kmph in 1st over vs SRH

Nortje's speeds in the first over read: 148.2 kmph, 145 kmph, 147.5 kmph, 150.8 kmph, 151.2 kmph and 147.1 kmph.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Anrich Nortje was on fire in his first spell. (IPL/Twitter)

Everyone knows that Anrich Nortje can bowl really fast but just how long it takes the South Africa pacer to get into the late 140s was answered when Delhi Capitals began bowling to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nortje hardly took time to warm up as only in the first over of the innings, the DC pacer generated serious pace.

Nortje's speeds in the first over read: 148.2 kmph, 145 kmph, 147.5 kmph, 150.8 kmph, 151.2 kmph and 147.1 kmph. He was immediately rewarded for bending his back and bowling with such remarkable speeds as he dismissed SRH batsman David Warner for a duck in the over.  Clearly, Twitter users were massively impressed by what they say and were in awe of pacer Nortje.

The ball to dismiss the former SRH skipper was fired in at 147.5 clicks. The ball climbed quickly on to Warner, and the batsman, trying to tuck it on the leg side, got a leading edge and was out caught by Axar Patel. Nortje did not stop there. He carried the momentum in the second over as well, clocking 149.2 kmph, 149.9 kmph, 151.7 kmph, 146.4 kmph, 147.4 kmph and 148.3 kmph. 

ipl ipl 2021 anrich nortje delhi capitals
