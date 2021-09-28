Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021: 'Calm, composed, chilled out' - Robin Uthappa says CSK youngster is 'much like MS Dhoni'

In a recent interaction, CSK batsman Robin Uthappa said that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in tremendous form in IPL 2021 phase 2 currently being played in the UAE - is much like Dhoni.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned the nickname 'captain cool' because of his cool and calm nature while being on the field. Dhoni's decision-making as captain in some of the most difficult situations in a match was praised throughout his career, as he went on to win three ICC trophies as India captain.

Dhoni as captain also led Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League titles. But now, it seems Dhoni is not the only cool and calm member in the CSK ranks.

In a recent interaction, CSK batsman Robin Uthappa said that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in tremendous form in IPL 2021 phase 2 currently being played in the UAE - is much like Dhoni.

 

"I think the character showed from Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad), I think is unbelievable," Uthappa said in a video clip posted on CSK official Twitter handle.

"I think he is an incredible talent that we (CSK) are lucky enough to have and his demeanor is much like Mahi (Dhoni) - calm, composed, chilled out, and a really nice human being. I really like him, he's a great kid," he added.

CSK are currently sitting at top of the IPL 2021 table with 16 points in 10 games, ahead of Delhi Capitals in Net Run Rate.

