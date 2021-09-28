KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021: Red-hot Delhi Capitals chase hat-trick of wins, target encore against Knight Riders

IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): In the first game of this weekday double-header, two in-form teams in Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will do battle at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With two wins from two matches since the resumption, the Capitals, led by the dynamic Rishabh Pant are inching towards the Playoffs and a win here will more or less seal their place in the top 4. Their opponents, KKR are coming off a loss to Chennai Super Kings, albeit by the barest of margins. It stopped them from registering a hat-trick of wins but by no means, should they be looked differently at just because of the outcome of the match. KKR are improving each game and they can pose the Capitals a real threat for the first time in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021.

