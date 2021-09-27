'Can be irritating, players may get mentally disturbed': Mohammed Shami on challenges of playing in bio-bubbles

Due to the covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC), players are required to remain under bio-bubble away from their families during cricketing tours. It has led to several cricketers struggling as they have to spend months on end away from their loved ones.

Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami, who is a part of the Indian Premier League 2021 season being played in the UAE, has already been away from his family for five months. He was a part of India's camp in the UK - and has also been included in the T20 World Cup squad.

In a recent interaction with Sportstar, Shami opened up on the challenges of performing while being placed in a bio-bubble.

“The biggest challenge is to go out in these times; travelling from one country to the other in bio-bubbles. If there is a long tour, you are away from your family for that period,” he said.

"The players can get mentally disturbed. And it can be irritating at times. You have to be in your room, and then, there is performance pressure to play for your country and franchise.

“But this is the best that we can do. You have to be mentally strong to do this,” Shami added.

Speaking on his fitness, the India fast bowler said that he is focusing on the same, and is doing good at this point.

"My body is doing good overall. I had an injury after I got hit in Australia, otherwise the momentum has been good. The only thing is to know how you can recover from niggles. If you need a massage or rest or treatment, you need to understand such things as there is cricket throughout the year. We only have to take care of our bodies," Shami said.

"As far as my workload is concerned, more or less I am in the recovery mode. My team-mates make fun of my rest mode (laughs). When I am not on the ground, I don’t waste my energy. I know that I will give my 100 percent when I am switched on," he signed off.

