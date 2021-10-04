IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI vs DC: With an in-form DC up next, will Dhoni recall in-form Dwayne Bravo?

The Chennai Supers Kings' (CSK) defeat in the previous game the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was their first of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. And in all fairness, it was a bit of an anomaly as a struggling RR side chased down 190 in under 18 overs. Despite the loss, the three-time IPL champions continue to sit pretty at the top of the ladder.

Up next are their fiercest rivals yet, the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are currently in the second spot in the points table. In a bid to stay atop the standing, MS Dhoni could make a few changes to his side and recall his usual suspects.

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad: With 508 runs in 12 innings, the in-form Chennai opener has cemented his place as an indispensable member of the team. He smashed a blistering 60-ball century in the previous game against RR and to some extent, CSK's success this season has depended on the starts he's given.

2) Faf du Plessis: Talking about starts brings us to another regular member of this strong CSK line-up. CSK's "Mr. Dependable" Faf is the side's second-highest run-getter this season with a total of 460 runs. He scored a handy 19-ball 25 in the previous game.

3) Moeen Ali: He's been getting starts but has just hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. Even against RR, he looked good during his 21-run cameo before being dismissed.

4) Suresh Raina: "Mr. IPL" is having a forgettable season by his standards. With 160 runs in 12 innings, the former India batter simply hasn't been able to score runs. Despite his 5-ball 3 in the previous game, Dhoni is likely to give him another chance.

5) Ambati Rayudu: He's usually a safe pair of hands but his dropped catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal may have cost his team the game. He scored only two against Rajasthan and would look to better that against Delhi.

6) MS Dhoni (C, WK): MS Dhoni is an astute manager (of a team) and a genius of a tactician. His move of promoting Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him against Rajasthan worked wonders for the side. Now, fans only want one thing from him; one big innings.

7) Ravindra Jadeja: Talking about Jadeja reminds of his bombastic unbeaten 32 in Abu Dhabi. His 15-ball knock propelled CSK to a respectable total of 189.

8) Dwayne Bravo: The first change that Dhoni might make is to bring Bravo back. Dhoni, ahead of the start of the RR game, had said that the team is looking to keep certain players fresh. Now that they face DC, he would want his in-form players back. His return could result in the exclusion of Sam Curran, who went for more than 13 runs per over in his previous game.

9) Shardul Thakur: The Mumbai bowler was the best performer with the ball for CSK last game. Despite the carnage by RR batsmen, he finished his four-over spell with figures of 2/30.

10) Deepak Chahar: The second change could be replacing KM Asif with Deepak Chahar, who has been an impressive wicket-taking pacer for Chennai throughout IPL 2021.

11) Josh Hazlewood: The Australian pacer had a torrid game outing with the ball against RR, giving away more than 13 runs per over but as mentioned earlier, it was a one-off game and is likely to be retained in the playing XI as well.

Here is a look at CSK's Predicted XI vs DC:

Our CSK's Predicted XI vs DC: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

