IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI vs RR: Will CSK skipper MS Dhoni rest under fire Suresh Raina?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoff and from here on, they will just focus on consolidating their position on the top of the points table. Tonight, they face 7th placed Rajasthan Royals and if the team management desires to test their bench strength, this is the perfect time. Though MS Dhoni believes in the formula of not disturbing the winning combination, a notable change in the batting unit likely to be expected.

Lets’ have a look at our CSK Predicted XI vs RR:

ALSO READ| RR Predicted XI vs CSK: Will Samson drop out-of-form Parag, Tewatia?

Ruturaj Gaikwad: With over 400 runs to his credit this season, Ruturaj is currently is in great form. He has been spot-on in providing fiery starts to CSK and he will be trusted again to do the job with perfection.

Faf du Plessis: The South African batter has been doing the opening duties for CSK for a long time now and currently, he is enjoying being among runs. He scored 40-odd runs in the previous game and will go for another big innings against the Royals.

Robin Uthappa: One of the world cup-winning players, Uthappa is still waiting for his CSK debut. Since Suresh Raina is having a tough time, it's better to rest him for a game and bring in Uthappa instead. Not a bad change it would be.

FULL IPL 2021 COVERAGE

Moeen Ali: The all-rounder is getting a good game time before donning the national jersey in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has produced decent results while batting in the top order. Once again, he will be there to strengthen CSK’s batting.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu is yet to reach his heights since the resumption of the tournament. However, he anchored the innings well in the previous game and returned unbeaten. He will be eager to get going against RR.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): MS Dhoni’s leadership has been phenomenal this season and the way he ended the game against SRH – with a gigantic six – is simply the proof that there’s enough gas left in the tank. He would be up again in the middle order for the sake of his team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is one of the top contenders to be the MVP of the entire season. He has been one of the consistent players of the team and can deliver whenever his skipper wants him to.

Dwayne Bravo: He returned against SRH, after missing a match, and just did what he is best at – providing crucial breakthroughs with the ball in hand. Against RR, he will be up again with his dangerous slower ones.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has completely rediscovered himself since the Australia tour. After Bravo, he is another man in the bowling unit who knows the art of picking wickets with the slower deliveries. And given his batting abilities, he is a terrific player to have in the mix.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is among the most effective bowlers with the new ball - but if he can do more in the death overs, he can be one of the best in the IPL.

Josh Hazlewood: After registering his best IPL bowling figures in the last game, Hazlewood would be eager to have some more wickets and contribute to CSK’s win.

CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood