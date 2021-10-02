Home / Cricket / RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Samson's Rajasthan Royals take on Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
Live

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Samson's Rajasthan Royals take on Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Use IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Score - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Match Today in Abu Dhabi
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • RR vs CSK Live, IPL 47th Match at Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings in an important IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi today. Follow RR vs CSL live score and latest updates here. 
IPL 2021 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals need to win stay alive in the race to playoff and it won't be an easy task as they will be up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who were the first team to ensure playoff qualification. Rajasthan's senior players, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone and Chris Morris have to stand up and put notable performances. CSK, on the other hand, indicated that there won't be any experiments with the side despite ensuring playoff qualification. 

 

Follow RR vs CSK live scorecard here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST

    Qualification equation for Rajasthan Royals

    The Rajasthan Royals currently are at the 7th spot in IPL 2021 points table. With only three matches remaining, the best they can do is it reach 14 points, which mind you, will give them a fair chance to reach the playoffs but their NRR is also a concern. But first things, first, they need beat CSK today to keep the hopes alive.

  • Oct 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs CSK: What's in it for CSK?

    Chennai Super Kings are already through to the playoffs but they would want to finish as the table toppers or at least in the top two, which will give them two shots at reaching the finals. A win tonight against Royals would more or less ensure that. There is a possibility that DC and RCB too finish with 20 points and assuming CSK lose their next two matches after winning this, they still should have the net run rate to finish in the top two. 

  • Oct 02, 2021 05:52 PM IST

    Does Rajasthan have it in them to make the playoff?

    Sanju Samson and the RR management would certainly like to believe so. RR's campaign was hit severely when their first-choice overseas England stars Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulled out of IPL due to different reasons, which increased the burden on the likes of Samson and Morris. The captain has done a good job so far but Morris has been off-colour. 

  • Oct 02, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Abu Dhabi. We have lots to look forward to in this mouth-watering contest involving some of the biggest T20 stars. Time to make some noise guys!

