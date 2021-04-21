IPL 2021, CSK predicted XI vs KKR: A change in top-order can resolve CSK's batting issues against KKR

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their stellar show when they take the field against a battered and bruised Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni & Co. showcased a terrific bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals with Moeen Ali being the wrecker-in-chief. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also produced some class performances. However, CSK’s batting still remains a major concern. They may have won two games on the trot but they are lacking in good starts. After playing an unchanged XI in the last couple of games, the team management may go for a change in the top of the order when they lock horns with KKR.

Here is our predicted XI of CSK against KKR:

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa is waiting to make his debut for CSK. Since Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t clicked yet, he may get replaced by the former KKR opener.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been in decent form in the tournament so far. All he needs to stay longer at the crease and provide a rollicking start to the team.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali at no. 3 has been the biggest positive CSK so far in IPL 2021. Against RR, he did a miraculous job with the ball and the franchise will wish to see him doing some more of it.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina has already proven that he is in great touch. He may not have scored much in the last two games but he’s the vital cog in CSK’s middle order.

Ambati Rayudu: He anchored the innings well against RR and stitched a brilliant partnership with Moeen Ali. However, a mighty knock is still awaited from Ambati Rayudu.

MS Dhoni (c/w): Dhoni’s 18-run innings was a statement that gas is still left in the tank. The fans would love to watch him bat full throttle.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo was already bowling well but now he is back in form with the bat as well. After his cameo against RR in the death, KKR need to come up with an effective strategy to tackle the all-rounder.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been exceptional with his all-round performance in the league so far. He remains a crucial part of CSK XI.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has always been the difference in the field and his efforts against RR played a major role in CSK’s win. He will be one of the players to watch out for in tonight’s clash against KKR.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur managed to find his rhythm against RR but that would be not enough. He will require to push himself against the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar went wicketless against the Royals but that wouldn’t be a matter of worry for CSK. Chahar has been leading the team’s pace attack and one odd performance won’t hamper his confidence.

CSK Predicted XI: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/w), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar