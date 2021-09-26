IPL 2021, CSK predicted XI vs KKR: Curran ready but will Dhoni tamper with winning combination for Knight Riders tie?

Chennai Super Kings began the UAE leg with a bang. They defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and then Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to inch closer to the playoffs. And now they focus to earn two more points to gain the top spot again when they face a confident Kolkata Knight Riders who are also on a winning spree. Dhoni & Co. have appeared in full control so far in the second phase of the tournament and as have KKR.

Hence, it would be safe to say that the contest is going to promise an optimum dosage of entertainment. As captain Dhoni believes in maintaining the winning combination as long as it's delivering positive results, a change in the playing XI would be unlikely. Having said that, the availability of a promising all-rounder could make things trick for MSD.

Here's our CSK predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders:

1 Faf du Plessis: The former South African captain hasn't played a big innings in the last two games but he is in a great form which he showcased in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League. Hopefully for CSK, he gets back to his run-scoring spree soon.

2 Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Maharashtra batsman has cemented his place in the line-up with his sheer consistency. He has earned his captain's trust and would look to score more to secure his team's spot in the play-offs.

3 Moeen Ali/Sam Curran: The England all-rounder provides fine balance to the line-up but is yet to fire with the bat in hand, like he did in the first phase of IPL 2021 earlier this year. A match-winning knock from him can do wonders for CSK. However, with Sam Curran available after finishing his mandatory isolation, Dhoni will be tempted to try out the all-rounder and it could at the expense of another Englishman.

4 Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu suffered an injury against RCB and wasn’t required to bat in the previous game as Dhoni and Raina finished things off pretty well. He is fit to play and will be raring to go against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

5 Suresh Raina: Raina had a tough day against MI but in the next game against RCB, he paired up with his captain and took the game home. Not to forget, he has already scored a fifty in this season.

6 MS Dhoni (Captain/WK): The captain has been getting praised for his leadership and if his team wins today, it'll be cherry on the cake. On Friday, Dhoni also batted well and if he could continue the same today, KKR will surely be in trouble.

7 Ravindra Jadeja: He is one of the match-winners in the CSK arsenal. Be it bowling, batting or fielding; Jadeja is always handy to have in the line-up.

8 Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur's rise as a bowling all-rounder has made him an important player to have. He can score big with the bat in hand and while bowling, his slower ones are not easy to face. He is a complete package to win a game for CSK.

9 Dwayne Bravo: CSK is no short of quality all-rounders. Veteran DJ Bravo is another name on the list who is no less than a magician. In the previous game against RCB, he turned the game upside down and going forward, a similar performance will be expected from the 'champion'.

10 Josh Hazlewood: The Aussie speedster bowled well the other day, against RCB. He may not have got a wicket but form which he is carrying, definitely makes Josh Hazlewood a crucial contender in the bowling department.

11 Deepak Chahar: The right-arm quick will lead CSK’s pace attack. Deepak is currently in a rich vein of form and the team will be relying upon him for restricting the KKR batters early in today’s face-off.

