IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Resurging Kolkata Knight Riders may still make one change in bowling line-up

Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged from the ashes and have picked up two big wins to climb to the top of the table. The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to continue their momentum but up against them will be MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who are in top form. KKR will have to play their cards right to beat the mighty CSK and continue their momentum, but even Morgan knows he may have to pull out few new tricks up from his sleeve.

Here is KKR's Predicted XI against CSK:

1 Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is looking confident once again and he will be key at the top for KKR against a lethal CSK bowling line-up.

2 Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has made a statement scoring a 40 and a fifty in the first two games for KKR. He has been a great signing for the franchise, and if he continues in this form, he may find himself one of the five people to retain his spot.

3 Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana can play the roving player in the middle-order for KKR - with heavy-hitters like Rahul Tripathi, Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell circling around him.

4 Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi's match-winning show against RCB has certainly showcased what he can deliver for the team. He needs to be consistent now.

5 Eoin Morgan (Captain): Eoin Morgan's captaincy and his batting have both come into question. He will be cautious of his over-rate having been warned twice now.

6 Andre Russell: Andre Russell is yet to get a chance to flex his muscles as a batsman, but he has already made an impact as a bowler - having picked six wickets in two games so far in the UAE.

7 Dinesh Karthik (WK): Dinesh Karthik has been a constant voice in Eoin Morgan's ear and his leadership skills has certainly helped KKR in managing their bowlers.

8 Tim Southee: While it would make sense to play Sunil Narine against CSK, with Faf du Plessis' known struggles against spin bowling, Tim Southee may get a game in his place, just so that KKR can rattle CSK's strong batting line-up with experience and pace.

9 Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson may give away a few expensive overs, but he manages to get wickets - and if he can continue doing that against CSK, he may put his team in a good spot.

10 Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy will be the key bowler for KKR against a CSK side that often tends to struggle against spin.

11 Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna will have the job of getting an early breakthrough and if he can get Ruturaj Gaikwad out quickly, that's half job done for KKR. Having said that, the KKR pacer needs to improve his economy rate.

KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna