IPL 2021, CSK predicted XI vs MI: No reason for MS Dhoni to tinker with team

Chennai Super Kings have been on fire this season, appearing to be one of the favourites to win the title. The franchise has lost just one out of their six games, and when they face off against the defending champions this season, the MS Dhoni-led side will be eager to continue their winning run. Mumbai Indians have stuttered over the past week but still are in the top four. They will need to do something as big as defeating an in-form CSK side to get the confidence back.

Here is our CSK predicted XI vs MI for IPL 2021 match:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Once again, MS Dhoni's backing has done wonders for his players. Ruturaj Gaikwad appears to be in top form now after early jitters.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is the perfect foil to Gaikwad's technical prowess. He can hit big shots when needed, and settle down team when needed.

Moeen Ali: If Moeen Ali is fit to play, he will definitely get another game tonight, despite struggles against SRH.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina is the vital cog in the CSK line-up. He is the one who settles the middle-order.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu is yet to fire in this tournament, but he has yet to be presented with a real opportunity.

MS Dhoni (c/w): MS Dhoni has shown why he was regarded as captain cool during his playing days. His captaincy has been superb this season.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo continues to defy age and showcase why he is an important member in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has been the match-winner for CSK this season. There seems to be nothing that he cannot do at this moment.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran's batting position, while continues to be debated, there is no doubt he can do the damage whenever needed.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has returned to his best with the ball. He will be key against Mumbai Indians.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar went wicketless in the last two games but that wouldn’t be a matter of worry for CSK. The right-arm quick has been leading the team’s pace attack.

CSK Predicted XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON