MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field; Neesham make MI debut
MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and elected to field first in the Indian Premier League Match 27. The stage is set for Indian Premier League's El Clasico as the two arch-rivals square off against each other in Delhi. CSK are on top at the moment, winning five out of their six games. Mumbai lost their way at one stage but bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals. This contest will be a battle for CSK to hold on to their top spot on the table.
Follow live scorecard of MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 01, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Rohit Sharma speaks at the toss
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma: "We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, weiull get better and better as the game progresses. We have some tactical changes, it's important to understand the conditions and the opposition. James Neesham comes in place of Jayant Yadav. For us, every game is important, don't wanbt top look too forward, tuck all the small boxes and get things right."
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK - LIVE!
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Debut announcement
Jimmy Neesham set to make his debut for Mumbai Indians. Who will be sitting out?
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Toss coming
Toss will be coming in next 5 minutes. This toss will be crucial on this Delhi track. Who will win the first battle.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Hardik Pandya reveals MI's huge gesture
Hardik Pandya, MI: Whenever I get an opportunity (when asked when one can see the original Hardik with the bat). It's a matter of time, I believe that the process is more important than the outcome. In sports, we do have ups and downs. Success and failures will not change my process, for me, every day is a new day, no matter if I score 0 or 100, it's a fresh start every time, I believe in the process and will wait for my opportunity. It's just the kind of support we have as a team (Mumbai Indians), we have always come out and done the right things on the field. It has always been a collective effort and people have stood up at the right time. We all understand the difficulty that our country is undergoing at this period of time. Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle. Krunal, myself and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Tim Southee makes his pick
“Yeah, it's again a great battle. I think CSK played some great cricket throughout the summer so far but I think – like Scotty again, not joint agreement Scotty – they might go in on a wicket that should suit them more than what Chennai wicket did. So I think they'll start to find their own in the next few games. And as we know Mumbai, they are a quality side – pushed strong through the middle and back into this tournament. So, I am picking Mumbai," Tim Southee on the MI vs CSK contest.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:31 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK - Pitch Report
"One of the squares is pretty short, at 55m. There is a good covering of grass, it will stay even right throughout the game. There will be dew somewhere after 8 pm, but it shouldn't be a factor," reckons Anjum Chopra.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:27 PM IST
MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live: Scott Styris on the match
“The power rankings, which you mentioned, I still have Mumbai at number one. So, I'm sticking to that, I think Mumbai, will go in as favourites. However, the performances CSK has given, they could win this as well. I think this is a bit of a test for CSK, because I think you still need to judge yourself against Mumbai juggernaut. You can't judge Mumbai and what they've done so far – this Chennai, it was a dreadful cricket pitch. They're out of there. Now, they're getting back onto a surface that they are more comfortable with. I think we'll see their players flourish and show their skills. I'd love to CSK win it, because I think that really does make them title contenders - they're already title contenders, but this will really solidify that. Other than that, Mumbai is still the favourite in this competition.” Scott Styris said on Star Sports
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:24 PM IST
MI vs CSK Live Streaming
Wondering where to watch MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Streaming? We got you sorted!
You can follow all the live updates of the match here. The Live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be availalble on Disney + Hotstar.
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:08 PM IST
CSK Predicted XI vs MI:
Will MS Dhoni be tinkering with his winning combination?
CSK Predicted XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
-
MAY 01, 2021 06:01 PM IST
MI Predicted XI vs CSK
Have you got your Dream XI teams sorted? Here is our Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI:
MI Predicted Playing XI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:57 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK - Factoids
- CSK spinners this season have the best average and lowest Economy Rate despite playing five games at the Wankhede
- Deepak Chahar is the leading wicket taker in Powerplay (7) while Rahul Chahar is the leading wicket taker in the middle overs (11) in IPL 2021.
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:55 PM IST
MI vs CSK - Head-to-Head
Total number of matches played: 32
Matches won by MI: 19
Matches won by CSK: 13
Matched played in India: 26 (MI 17, CSK 9)
Matches played outside India: 6 (MI 2, CSK 4)
MI average score against CSK: 158
CSK average score against MI: 155
Most runs for MI: 658 (Rohit Sharma)
Most runs for CSK: 730 (Suresh Raina)
Most wickets for MI: 13 (Kieron Pollard)
Most wickets for CSK: 27 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most catches for MI: 14 (Kieron Pollard)
Most catches for CSK: 23 (Suresh Raina)
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:53 PM IST
What Rohit Sharma said before the contest
Here is what MI captain Rohit Sharma had to say before the match against Chennai Super Kings:
"Playing the conditions well is important, we didn't adapt well in Chennai, but we knew once that leg ended, we were going to play on good pitches. These conditions [in Delhi] allowed our batters to come out and play the game they knew well. We have had a lot of discussions, we play in a certain manner and we want to adapt to that. It allows them to be fearless, a few guys can anchor the innings and play around the hitters." - Rohit Sharma
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:43 PM IST
What MS Dhoni said before the contest
Here is what MS Dhoni, CSK captain had to say before the match against Mumbai Indians:
"The players have taken more responsibility this year. You will be facing adverse things but ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occasion and gives the extra 10 percent for the team. Last 8-10 years we've not changed a lot of players so they know our approach." - MS Dhoni
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:39 PM IST
MI vs CSK: Stats attack #1
- 400: Rohit Sharma is 4 sixes away from completing 400 sixes across T20s.
• 150: Trent Boult is 2 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 250: This could be the 250th match across T20s for Piyush Chawla.
• 150: Quinton de Kock is 8 catches away from completing 150 catches across T20s.
• 250: Quinton de Kock is 3 sixes away from completing 250 sixes across T20s.
• 50: Nathan Coulter Nile is 8 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Ishan Kishan is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 150: This could be the 150th match across T20s for Dhawal Kulkarni.
• 100: James Neesham is 8 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.
• 50: James Neesham is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 100: Hardik Pandya is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.
• 35: Ishan Kishan needs 35 more runs to complete 1000 runs for MI
• 1: Krunal Pandya needs 1 more wicket to reach 50 IPL wickets for MI
• 1: Hardik Pandya needs 1 more catch to reach 50 catches for MI
• 46: Dwayne Bravo needs 46 runs to reach 1000 runs for CSK
• 8: Ravindra Jadeja needs 8 more wickets to complete 100 wickets for CSK. He will become the 2nd bowler to do
so after Dwayne Bravo.
• 7: Deepak Chahar needs 7 more wickets to overtake Mohit Sharma to become the 5th highest wicket taker for
CSK. Chahar has 52 wickets and Sharma has 58 wickets.
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
MI vs CSK - Full Squads
Wondering what are the full squads for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings this season? We got you sorted.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
-
MAY 01, 2021 05:16 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams are in excellent form at the moment -- and this will be one of the real tests for them. A win for CSK will see them climb to the top, while a win for MI would give them the confidence to push to the top. A lot will be on the plates. Excited much?
Get our daily newsletter
'That was the 1st time I saw Dhoni show frustration': Watson recalls MSD story
- IPL 2021: Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson recalled an instance when he saw a rare side of captain MS Dhoni.
'3 months before ban, I went on beast mode': Russell calls 2017 'toughest year'
- IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell recalled the turmoil of 2017, when the West Indies all-rounder was banned for a year for doping-code violation.
IPL: Fierce rivals MI, CSK battle for supremacy
IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field; Neesham make debut
'He looks like a much better option right now': Sehwag suggests changes for RCB
- Virender Sehwag wants Royal Challengers Bangalore to shake things up a little for their next matches in the IPL 2021.
IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain
- Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed Kane Williamson as captain of the team for the remainder of the IPL 2021, taking over the duties from David Warner.
Absolutely love him but he seems so lazy: Kevin Pietersen on KKR batsman
- IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen is really fond of Shubman Gill the batsman but the Kolkata Knight Riders batter’s current form has drawn him flak from the former England captain.
'There is no comparison between Virat and Sachin': Yousuf rates Kohli, Tendulkar
- Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has rated Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest stars of Indian cricket.
Chennai a dreadful cricket pitch: Styris explains why MI players will 'flourish'
Yuvraj 'very happy' for Harpreet Brar after his match-winning show against RCB
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- MI vs CSK Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 27 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs CSK: Mumbai may bring back big-hitting Australian
- MI struck the right balance in the previous game, but against a strong team like CSK, they are likely to make one big alteration, which promises to strengthen their batting line-up.
Harpreet Brar explains how he planned de Villiers and Kohli's wicket
IPL 2021, CSK predicted XI vs MI: No reason for MS Dhoni to tinker with team
- Mumbai Indians have stuttered over the past week but still are in the top four. They will need to do something as big as defeating an in-form CSK side to get the confidence back.
'RCB going at 6 an over after 10 overs with only loss of 1 wicket chasing 179'
- Kohli's innings was particularly laboured as he scored 35 runs off 34 balls. Despite the loss of only one wicket, RCB could only manage less than 60 runs in the first 10 overs.