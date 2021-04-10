IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Two debutants for Delhi Capitals, no Cheteshwar Pujara or Steve Smith

Rishabh Pant won the toss on his IPL captaincy debut and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Match 2 of the IPL 2021 at the Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pant, informed that Delhi Capitals have included Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran as the four overseas player, leaving no place for former Australia and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. Woakes and Curran’s inclusions also indicate their debuts for DC.

"We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit soft. I will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game. Four overseas players - Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. We aren't playing in Delhi, so think it's working fine," Pant said after winning the toss.

A special cap was also handed to veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who is playing his 100th IPL game. As for CSK, captain MS Dhoni informed of his four overseas cricketers in the Playing XI, which had no place for one of CSK’s recent acquisitions, Cheteshwar Pujara.

"We were also looking to bowl, it's slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it's cloudy today, so it might not be a factor. The combination looks good, some of the overseas players turned up late, some are in quarantine, but we are ready to go - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players," Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan