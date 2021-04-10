Ravi Shastri's tweet on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant goes viral ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2021 match

India head coach Ravi Shastri’s tweet on Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni hours before the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match number 2 in Mumbai, went viral on Twitter.

There is a lot of excitement about the CSK-DC match on Saturday as Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are set to go head-to-head for the first time as rival captains of two IPL teams and Shastri’s brilliant tweet just added to it.

"Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK - @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals,” tweeted Shastri.





Shastri's tweet indicates the fact Saturday’s encounter will be a match-up between apprentice Pant and his role model MS Dhoni.

For the large part of Pant’s career, he had to face comparisons with Dhoni after he emerged as one of the frontrunners to be India’s keeper in limited overs cricket beating the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson.

But the left-hander took everything in his stride and established himself as a match-winner in the Indian side.

On the back of some outstanding performances against Australia and England, Pant cemented his place in the Indian side and was picked as the Delhi Capitals captain after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Shastri’s tweet also carefully advises the fans to pay attention to the stumps mic during the CSK vs DC match as both Dhoni and Pant are known to pass on information to the bowlers and fielders in their own unique style.

"It will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai,” Pant said ahead of the CSK vs DC encounter in Mumbai on Saturday.

“I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to," Pant added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will walk out to lead CSK in another season of IPL, hoping to bounce back from an ordinary IPL last year. CSK had failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time, finishing seventh in the points table with six wins in 14 games.