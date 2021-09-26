Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni surpasses Dinesh Karthik to achieve huge IPL wicketkeeping record
cricket

CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni surpasses Dinesh Karthik to achieve huge IPL wicketkeeping record

IPL 2021: With two catch dismissals, Dhoni surpassed KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik to become the keeper with most catch dismissals in the IPL.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni.(ANI)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he achieved a huge Indian Premier League record during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. After being asked to bowl first, CSK captain MS Dhoni was superb behind the stumps once again, as he picked two catches behind the stumps.

Dhoni picked a good catch when KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer nicked a wide delivery from Shardul Thakur, and then he also picked a solid catch in the final over as Josh Hazlewood managed to get a nick off Dinesh Karthik's bat.

With two catch dismissals, Dhoni surpassed KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik to become the keeper with most catch dismissals in the IPL.

While Dhoni has 116 catch dismissals in the IPL so far, Karthik has 115 catch dismissals.

Overall, Dhoni has the most dismissals among any keeper with 155 dismissals to his name, which including 39 stumpings. Karthik is at the 2nd position in the list with 146 total dismissals.

Meanwhile, KKR posted a total of 171/6 in 20 overs against CSK on Sunday, setting a stiff target of 172 for CSK to chase in Abu Dhabi.

