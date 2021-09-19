Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: 'I am just the captain for today' - Kieron Pollard gives update on Rohit Sharma's injury

Luckily for Rohit Sharma fans, Pollard gave good news and said that Rohit will be fit to play sooner rather than later.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Mumbai Indians suffered a major blow in their first game of the Indian Premier League 2021 phase 2 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday with skipper Rohit Sharma getting ruled out due to an injury. Kieron Pollard stepped up to take the captaincy role for MI once again, as he came out to toss alongside CSK's MS Dhoni.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl by Dhoni, Kieron Pollard was questioned regarding the timeframe of Rohit's return.

"We weren't so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay, he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today," Pollard said at the toss.

The West Indies allrounder went on to explain the team news - with another big surprise coming in the form of absent Hardik Pandya.

"We started a couple of months back, and we were just starting to build the momentum with a couple of wins. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players," Pollard said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

ipl 2021
