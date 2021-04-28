IPL 2021: David Warner struggles, but brings up three huge landmarks during his half-century against Chennai Super Kings

Australia batsman David Warner on Wednesday became only the fourth player in history to score 10000 runs across all T20 cricket. Warner, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, got to the landmark while batting against Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of the IPL 2021 in Delhi. Warner scored 57 off 54 balls, by no means his most fluent innings, but despite his struggles, the SRH captain registered three impressive landmarks during his knock.

Warner has represented 12 T20 teams, having represented Australia, Australia A, Delhi Daredevils, Durham, Middlesex, New South Wales, Northern Districts, St Lucia Stars, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Sylhet Sixers. Warner, who was on 9960 runs before the start of his innings, breached the 10000-run mark with a double, joining Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik as only the fourth batsman with over 10000 runs in T20 cricket.

Warner struck a six off the next ball to hit his 200th six in the IPL. In terms of the most sixes in the IPL, Warner is eighth on the list behind Chris Gayle (354), AB de Villiers (245), Rohit Sharma (222), MS Dhoni (217), Virat Kohli (204), Pollard (202) and Suresh Raina (202). In the next over, Warner reached a run-a-ball half-century, with a six – taking his tally to 201 - which was also his 50th in the tournament.

In terms of most half-centuries in the IPL, Warner, with 50 of them, is right up there. Next to him is Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals, who is seven half-centuries behind the Australian batsman with 43 fifties, followed by Kohli (40), Rohit (40), de Villiers (40) and Raina (39). Warner struggled to find his timing, but did enough to set the platform for SRH's decent total of 171. After losing his partner Jonny Bairstow early, Warner and Manish Pandey scored fifties each and added 106 runs for the second wicket.

Warner, scoring at a strike-rate of 103.64, hit three fours and two sixes before he hit Lungi Ngidi to Ravindra Jadeja in the outfield.