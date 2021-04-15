IPL 2021, DC predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals likely to make one major bowling change against Royals

After registering a comprehensive victory against Chennai Super Kings, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will be high on confidence when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match on Thursday. DC produced an all-round show in their opening game and would like to continue the momentum. They looked a totally balance side against Dhoni & Co. However, a change in the bowling department could be expected in the DC against Royals.

Here’s our Delhi Capitals predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals:

Shikhar Dhawan: The DC opener has been in top form lately. After a terrific ODI series, Dhawan continued to be among runs in the opening game of IPL 2021. He will be holding the responsibility to provide a solid start to the team.

Prithvi Shaw: The fans witnessed a different version of Prithvi Shaw in the previous game. After a series of failures, he returned with a bang this season and will be expected to carry on the good word in the rest of the games.

Ajinkya Rahane: A strong show from the DC openers against Chennai mean't Rahane didn't get to bat the other day. He will be raring to go in tonight’s clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Rishabh Pant (c & wk): The DC players didn’t disappoint Rishabh Pant on his captaincy debut as the unit began the campaign with a great win. Pant played the finisher's role and would be eager to take the field against a wounded RR.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder did play a fiery cameo the other day, but he needs to make sure that he bats for a bit longer. He has the capabilities to win games which he needs to unleash.

Shimron Hetmyer: The Caribbean hard-hitter is another batsman who couldn’t express himself against the CSK. He is one of the vital cogs in DC’s batting unit.

Chris Woakes: The English quick was phenomenal with the ball as he picked up two crucial wickets against CSK. The Delhi Capitals will require the services of Chris Woakes while facing a star-studded Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai tonight.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin was a bit expensive against his old team. The world has witnessed his excellence with the red ball in the past couple of months. He needs to push himself in the shortest format as well.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African speedster missed the last match as he was under mandatory quarantine. If he is ready to go then he can replace Tom Curran who was quite expensive against Chennai Super Kings.

Amit Mishra: Mishra went wicketless the other day and leaked at a rate of 9 runs per over. If Axar Patel couldn’t make it, Mishra gets another game but he needs to back himself.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan was among the top wicket-takers for DC against Chennai. He was the most economic bowler of the team and definitely gets another game.

DC Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan