Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'We failed to accelerate': MS Dhoni on CSK's 3-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals on a 'two-paced' Dubai track
cricket

'We failed to accelerate': MS Dhoni on CSK's 3-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals on a 'two-paced' Dubai track

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 11:45 PM IST
DC beat CSK by 3 wickets iin Dubai(iplt20.com)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings suffered second consecutive defeat in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. In the match no. 50, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have beaten CSK by 3 wickets to claim the top spot on the points table.

Put to bat, CSK posted 136 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs. In reply, DC reached 139 for seven in 19.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 35-ball 39, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed a vital 28.

IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Highlights

After the game ended, CSK Captain MS Dhoni spoke about the 3-wicket loss to DC. Speaking with the broadcasters, the wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that his team failed to accelerate after losing a couple of quick wickets at the beginning.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would've been a good score. It's a two-paced wicket. It's not like it slowed down drastically. Can't just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced. The taller bowlers were getting movement. It was a very good effort to make a game out of it. Was important not to give too many in the first six. Was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen,” said Dhoni.

RELATED STORIES

Following the loss, CSK has slipped to second position with 18 points. They will next face Punjab Kings on Thursday in their last league stage game in Dubai. On the other hand, DC will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni chennai super kings rishabh pant delhi capitals
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer sees off modest, tough chase as DC beat CSK

Rayudu's life-saving fifty helps CSK post 136/5 against DC in Dubai - WATCH

New finds hitting the IPL growth track

'Right now, he’s a rival': Pant on MS Dhoni ahead of DC vs CSK clash in Dubai
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP