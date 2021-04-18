IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals hand debut to Steve Smith, one change for Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals handed a debut to batsman Steve Smith in their Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Smith, who captained Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab back then) in IPL 2020, was bought by DC at the auctions in February for ₹2.2 crore.

But Smith did not make it to the playing XI in the first two games for DC in the season and had to wait for his chance.

But on Sunday, Smith replaced pacer Tom Curran in the team. DC also included left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala in the team.

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS LIVE!

"We will like to bowl first. In the second innings there is dew, so we need to make the use of the first 10 overs. I have been talking with the senior players and Ricky Ponting. Two changes. Smith comes in for Curran. Meriwala also comes in. Smith can help us at the top," DC captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss after winning the toss.

Punjab Kings also handed a debut with Jalaj Saxena replacing Murugan Ashwin in the team.

"Hopefully we can learn from the last game. The first six overs are key, if we can bat normally. We need wickets in hand. You quickly reflect on those kind of innings. It happens with every team, so you need to forget about it. Hopefully we'll be able to make runs on this wicket. It's a good pitch to bat on so we need to make the most out of it. Ashwin misses and Jalaj Saxena comes in," KL Rahul said at the toss.