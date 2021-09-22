IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and online

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: One team s fighting for the top spot while the other is batting to rise from the bottom spot. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had contrasting starts to IPL 2021. While DC would look to climb to the top of the ladder with a win, the main objective for SRH is to get back to winning ways, for starters. Both teams had very successful campaigns last year in the UAE during IPL 2020 as they both made the playoffs. Can they and will they repeat the same feat? Only time will tell. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's all you need to know about DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

