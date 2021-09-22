DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Toss upcoming, will DC play Steve Smith? What about Warner's place in SRH XI?

IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Delhi Capitals would look to regain their table toppers tag once they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 33 of Indian Premier League in Dubai today. Both teams will play their first match after the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE and SRH too would be eager to get their campaign back on track.

Follow DC vs SRH live scorecard and updates here