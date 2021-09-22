DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Toss upcoming, will DC play Steve Smith? What about Warner's place in SRH XI?
IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Delhi Capitals would look to regain their table toppers tag once they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 33 of Indian Premier League in Dubai today. Both teams will play their first match after the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE and SRH too would be eager to get their campaign back on track.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Shaw-Dhawan a powerful opening pair
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been making heads turn both on and off the field. The duo have been responsible for giving DC those explosive starts while opening the batting and even for India, they were went all guns blazing in Sri Lanka. Off the field, they having busy in breaking the internet down with their funny dance videos. If Shaw and Dhawan get their act together against SRH tonight then we could be in for a lot of fun.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:41 PM IST
All eyes on Ashwin
Ashwin's white-ball career has got a fresh lease of life after he got a recall to the India T20I side after four years and that too for the World Cup. The DC side has enviable spin-bowling attack with Axar Patel, Amit Mishra and Ashwin but the latter would be eager to get into rhythm before the World Cup.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Rashid Khan SRH's key
Rashid Khan has picked 14 wickets vs Capitals in 11 innings which is 2nd most wickets for him against current active team. What stands out is his economy rate against of 5.63 which is the best by a bowler vs DC in IPL with minimum 250 balls. He is only bowler to have any economy rate under 6.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs SRH live
The excitement is rising…
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Pant's staggering record against SRH
Rishabh Pant has scored 431 runs vs SRH in IPL which is the most for him against any opposition. Pant has smashed 20 sixes against them.
But since 2019, Pant hasn’t fired against SRH and has managed to score just 180 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.00 also there is huge difference in his SR vs SRH since 2019.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:08 PM IST
SRH and DC: Tale of contrasting proportions
The Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaigns in IPL 2021 couldn't have been more opposite. While DC are second in the points-table, SRH are right down at the bottom, having won just 1 game out of 7. With 7 more to go, SRH need to win all their games and hope others' campaign goes awry to secure a place in the Playoffs. As for DC, they are one win away from recapturing the pinnacle of the points table.
-
SEP 22, 2021 06:01 PM IST
What happened in SRH vs DC, Round 1 in IPL 2021
On April 25, Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Delhi Capitals in a thriller. As both teams ended with identical totals of 159, the match headed into a Super Over, where the Capitals edged SRH. DC's Prithvi Shaw was the Player of the Match for his knock of 53 off 39 balls.
-
SEP 22, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Will Warner be part of SRH's Playing XI?
One of the biggest questions for fans is whether David Warner will find himself a place in SRH's Playing XI. After being removed as captain of the franchise, Warner sat out SRH's last match in which Kane Williamson was the captain. Rashid Khan and Williamson are the automatic two choices, and perhaps Jason Holder is in contention too. But will the SRH management back Warner to be their fourth overseas player for tonight's game remains to be seen.
-
SEP 22, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Rishabh Pant to lead DC despite Iyer's return
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals in the remainder of IPL 2021 despite the return of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer. The right-hander had missed the first leg of this IPL due to a shoulder injury.
-
SEP 22, 2021 05:36 PM IST
T Natarajan tests positive
IPL 2021 was rocked by Covid-19 once again as SRH pacer T Natarajan tested positive ahead of the DC match. Six members of the SRH squad identified as close contacts of Natarajan were also sent in isolation. Those six are all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, team doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan.
The good news, however, is the fact that the match is slated to go on as per schedule as the rest of the SRH cricketers tested negative in an RT-PCR test conducted today morning.
-
SEP 22, 2021 05:31 PM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match no.33 in Dubai. It doesn't get any bigger than this. We have one team (DC) who are at the top half of the table while the other languishing at the bottom with just one win in seven games but we've seen turn arounds in the IPL.
