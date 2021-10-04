IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs CSK: With one eye on the top spot, will Rishabh Pant field an unchanged side?

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) were back to winning ways with their four-wicket win against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Prior to the previous game, DC lost a hard-fought encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But they were back to their best in Sharjah. Having already qualified for IPL 2021 playoffs, Delhi's main aim now is to not only finish in the top-2 but also finish at the top of the points table. And coincidentally, they meet their fiercest rivals yet, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are currently at the top of the table. In a bid to top the league stage, will Rishabh Pant make any changes to a winning side?

Here is a look at DC's Predicted XI vs CSK:

1) Prithvi Shaw: The swashbuckling Mumbai batsman returned to the fold for Delhi after recuperating from an ankle niggle but could not get going on a tricky, two-paced Sharjah pitch. But his numbers this season, 335 runs from 11 innings, speak for talent and output for the team.

2) Shikhar Dhawan: The stylish Delhi opener is one of the most feared batsmen in the competition. Despite scoring 8 runs and having a poor day in the previous game against MI, he's still one of the highest run-scorers this season.

3) Steve Smith: His first game in the UAE leg was a successful outing for him but the last game wasn't quite as fruitful. However, knowing the talent and potential he holds, skipper Pant is likely to retain him.

4) Rishabh Pant (C, WK): Talking about Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman managed to steady his team's ship in Sharjah with his quickfire 26. He has been among the runs lately and coach Ricky Ponting would want him to carry his form into the all-important game against CSK.

5) Shreyas Iyer: What a return to professional cricket it has been for Shreyas Iyer. After missing the first half of the IPL season due to a shoulder injury, and losing his captaincy in the process, Iyer has taken to batting in the UAE like fish to water. In just 4 games, he's scored 124 runs and scored an important unbeaten 33 in the previous game to guide his team home.

6) Shimron Hetmyer: With his 8-ball 15, the big-hitting Windies batsman shows that he may be en route to discovering his lost touch. DC need him to do so more than ever when they face table-toppers CSK.

7) Axar Patel: He returned with figures of 3/21 in 4 overs to leave the MI batting line-up in a lot of damage. Not only did he stem the run-flow, he also outfoxed the MI top and middle order with variations. He's a definite starter.

8) R Ashwin: He was expensive with the ball, giving away 41 runs for 1 wicket in 4 overs, but he won the game for DC with his important 39-run stand with Iyer. He finished not out on 20.

9) Kagiso Rabada: He struggled against MI and went for runs but he continues to remain one of the most lethal bowlers in the competition. With 12 wickets, he's the side's second-highest wicket-taker so far this season.

10) Avesh Khan: He's second because DC's "find of the season" and "bowling sensation" Avesh is first. He bagged a superb 3/15 in four overs against MI to take his tally to 21.

11) Anrich Nortje: You know you're an excellent bowler if you can bowl a wicket-maiden in the 15th over of a T20 game with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya at the other end. The Proteas pacer bowled express pace on the Sharjah strip and also got the big wicket of Pollard to dry up the runs for MI. He eventually finished with figures of 1/19 in 4 overs.

Our DC's Predicted XI vs CSK: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

