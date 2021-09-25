IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs RR: A well-oiled, rampant DC unit sweats over Marcus Stoinis' fitness

The Delhi Capitals (DC) rant rampant against an uninspiring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side on their return to IPL 2021. The Rishabh Pant-led side looked and played like a well-oiled unit with all its players playing a significant role in their eight-wicket win. The side was bolstered by the return of their former skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played an impressive knock, while Pant too looked promising in his innings. Moreover, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje looked like a million dollars. They will be in action again on Saturday when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who come into this side on the back off a heist against Punjab Kings (PBSK). Will Delhi Capitals make any changes? Or rather, do they require any changes if Marcus Stoinis, who limped off the field, regain match fitness?

Here is a look at DC's Predicted XI vs SRH:

1) Prithvi Shaw: The Mumbai batsman scored only 11 in the first game but we all know what he is capable of. He showed glimpses of his ability in the first half of the season when he smashed 308 in 8 games, including 3 fifties, at a massive strike-rate of 166.48. He may have resumed slowly but DC will continue to back him.

2) Shikhar Dhawan: The current 'Orange Cap' holder, with 422 runs in 9 matches at an average of 52.75, picked up where he left off in the first half of the season. He hit a fluent 42 off 37 balls to give DC a strong start in their chase. Like Shaw, he's another definite starter.

3) Shreyas Iyer: With 47 off 41 on his return to IPL, Iyer has proved that class is indeed permanent. Despite not having played much cricket since injuring his shoulder in March, the former DC skipper proved why he is such a vital cog in that Delhi line-up.

4) Shimron Hetmyer: The big-hitting West Indies southpaw did not get a chance to bat in the first game as the top-4 batters finished the job. However, the skipper and the management are well aware of his abilities and know the damage he can cause once he gets a chance to bat. After all, his 53 not-out, off just 25 balls, against Royal Challengers Bangalore in phase I, was just a teaser of what's yet to come.

5) Marcus Stoinis: Australian all-rounder Stoinis hurt his left hamstring while bowling early in his second over, limping off the field and playing no further part in the match. If he is fit, he is likely to make the playing XI.

6) Rishabh Pant (C&WK): The captain promoted himself ahead of Hetmyer and he delivered. He played an unbeaten knock of 35 off just 21 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes, to see his team over the line. His return to form is good news for Delhi but very ominous news for the opposition.

7) Ravichandran Ashwin: India's senior off-spinner did not pick up any wickets against SRH but did not prove to be costly either. With the experiences he bags and the bag of tricks up his sleeves, Pant is once again likely to retain him.

8) Axar Patel: 2/21 in 4 overs. The Gujarat spinner was not only tidy but also among the wickets against Hyderabad. He will continue to play an important role in the middle overs.

9) Avesh Khan: With 14 wickets in 9 matches, the youngster is currently second on the list of highest wicket-takers in the season. He looked a tad rusty in the first game back but if he gets going on Saturday, he is likely to cause RR batsmen a lot of trouble.

10) Kagiso Rabada: He was the pick of the bowlers in the first game. Even though he was expensive, conceding 37 runs in 4 overs, he bagged three crucial wickets. Once again, he will play a major role during the new-ball attack.

11) Anrich Nortje: Finally, and speaking of the new-ball attack, it is not possible to overlook the express speed of Rabada's compatriot, Nortje. A two-wicket haul at an intimidating pace proved to be detrimental for SRH.

DC's predicted playing XI vs RR: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje