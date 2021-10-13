Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: 'Don't have words to express how I feel' - Rishabh Pant after Delhi Capitals miss out on spot in the final
cricket

IPL 2021: 'Don't have words to express how I feel' - Rishabh Pant after Delhi Capitals miss out on spot in the final

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports, DC captain Pant said that it was a hard loss for him and his team.
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.(IPL)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

A disappointed Rishabh Pant said that he has no words to express how he feels after Delhi Capitals lost the Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and failed to grab a spot in the final. DC posted 135/5 in 20 overs after KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl.

KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer added 96 runs for the first wicket, but then saw a major middle-order collapse, and the match went right down to the wire.

Highlights: DC vs KKR, IPL 2021

With 6 needed off 2 balls and 3 wickets in hand, Rahul Tripathi hit R Ashwin for a six to win the game for his side, and DC were knocked out.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports, DC captain Pant said that it was a hard loss for him and his team.

“I don't think I have words to express what I am feeling right now. But cannot change anything after the match, I guess,” Pant said.

"Yeah, there is always a belief as Delhi Capitals captain. The bowlers really pulled it back. It's unfortunate they passed the line. 

RELATED STORIES

“I think they bowled really well, especially after the powerplay. We were stuck in the middle. We were not able to rotate strike. Cannot stay much as DC have to stay positive,” he added.

“Hopefully, we come back stronger next year. As DC, we learn from each other, we stick with each other. There is lot to learn, and we will hope to improve next year," he signed off.

 

 

Topics
ipl 2021
