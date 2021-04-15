IPL 2021: 'Enjoying working with him,' Prithvi Shaw reveals discussions he has with DC coach Ricky Ponting

The Indian Premier League 2020 was not the best one for Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw. The youngster suffered a major dip in form as the season progressed and saw himself being dropped out of the team owing to poor performances. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The batsman also saw a poor run in the Australia tour, getting dismissed for 0 and 4 in the two innings in the first Test, and then was left out of the team for the remaining matches. Shaw also did not get selected for the Tests against England.

Also read: 'He had to deliver,' Gautam Gambhir explains 'most important thing' about Glenn Maxwell's crucial knock against SRH

But now, the 21-year-old has made some necessary adjustments to his game and started off the season on the right foot. Shaw smashed 72 runs in 38 balls in DC's first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings last week, and his innings was crucial in setting up the win for Rishabh Pant's team.

On being asked about the discussions he has had with coach Ricky Ponting, Shaw said that he is enjoying working under him.

"With Ricky, I generally speak to him about tactics and strategies as a batsman," Shaw was quoted as saying in a DC press release.

"He has played so much of cricket and he has got the experience which he can share with us and he does especially with the youngsters. I am really enjoying working with him," he added.

"I made some small changes in my batting before the IPL. I just wanted to minimize all the mistakes I was making, and I worked hard," he further added.

"I practiced for two weeks with Strength & Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam sir and Pravin Amre sir before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then I just played my natural game with a few changes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON