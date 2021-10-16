IPL 2021 final: CSK openers Gaikwad, du Plessis join elite list featuring Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers

Chennai Super Kings opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis had a terrific campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In the finale against Kolkata Knight Riders, which CSK won by 27 runs, the pair provided their side with a solid start, stitching 61 runs for the opening wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Gaikwad was dismissed on 32 off 27 balls, his efforts saw him finish as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. His partner Du Plessis, on the other hand, finished the contest on 86 off 59 deliveries after he was dismissed in the final delivery of the CSK innings.

Also Read | 'I haven't been fortunate enough to be in the same change room as MSD': Gavaskar's tribute to MS Dhoni after IPL win

The superb show by the CSK pair also saw them join an elite list featuring Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. Both the batters went past the 600-run mark, making them the third pair to complete the milestone from the same team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two players scoring 600+ runs in a season for a team:

Chris Gayle (708) & Virat Kohli (634) RCB, 2013

Virat Kohli (973) & AB de Villiers (687) RCB, 2016

Ruturaj Gaikwad (635) & Faf du Plessis (633) CSK, 2021

Apart from this the pair combined to add 756 runs for their side in IPL 2021, which is the third highest by a pair in a single edition.

Also Read | ‘He has some catching up to do’: Bravo pulls Kieron Pollard’s leg after setting a world record of 16 T20 title wins

Most partnership runs in a season

939 Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers (2016)

791 David Warner - Jonny Bairstow (2019)

756 Ruturaj Gaikwad - Faf du Plessis (2021)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

744 Shikhar Dhawan - Prithvi Shaw (2021)

731 Shikhar Dhawan - David Warner (2016)

Meanwhile, KKR bowler Lockie Ferguson dished out his worst bowling figures in an IPL game. The Kiwi quick was blown away for 56 runs in his four overs.