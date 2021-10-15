Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021 final, CSK vs KKR: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap as he surpasses KL Rahul, achieves huge milestone

Chennai Super Kings batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday surpassed KL Rahul to win the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.
Updated on Oct 15, 2021
Chennai Super Kings batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday surpassed KL Rahul to become the leading run-getter of IPL 2021. Gaikwad was 24 runs short of overtaking Rahul, who has scored 626 runs, and the CSK opener ensured he would walk away with the Orange Cap going at the top of the list.

With this, Gaikwad registered an impressive record. At 24 years and 257 days, Gaikwad became the youngest to win an Orange Cap finishing his IPL 2021 tally with 635 r. Third on the list is Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals with 587 runs and slowly climbing up is Gaikwad's opening partner Faf du Plessis, with over 550 runs and counting.

Gaikwad and du Plessis added yet another fifty-run stand in the IPL – seventh of the season and three in three against KKR. Gaikwad and du Plessis provided CSK a brisk start and added 61 runs on eight overs before Sunil Narine broke through. Gaikwad tried to give the charge to Narine but holed out at long off with Shivam Mavi taking the catch.

