IPL 2021 Final Live Streaming, CSK vs KKR: When & where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

MS Dhoni will look to win the Indian Premier League trophy for the fourth time when Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash of IPL 2021. Standing in front of them will be Eoin Morgan's KKR, who are brimming with confidence after winning both their play-offs clash and will now look to end their campaign on a high.

CSK have so far enjoyed a great campaign in IPL 2021, finishing the league stage with 9 wins from 14 matches and finished second on the eight-team points table.

KKR, on the other hand, produced a remarkable turnaround in the second leg of the tournament, after it was suspended earlier this year due to Covid-19. The team finished fourth on the points table and went on to eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to seal the final berth.

Here are all the details from the IPL 2021 match between CSK and KKR:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders here at hindustantimes.com.

