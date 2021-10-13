IPL 2021: 'Got a bit angry last game, let the boys know that' - DC coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting admitted that he was not pleased with his team's efforts in the first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. DC had to defend 13 runs in the final over with MS Dhoni in the middle. But CSK captain hit Tom Curran for three boundaries to win the game for his team with five wickets in hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in a video uploaded on IPL website, Ponting said that he was angry at the team and he conveyed the message to the players as well.

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR - LIVE!

"I got a bit angry last game. I let the boys know that as well. I am pretty emotional sort of guy. I played with my heart on my sleeve and I am a bit of the same as coach," Ponting said.

"As a player out in the middle, you always feel you can change the outcome of the game. Coaching is a little bit more frustrating than being a player," he added.

"The last two results haven't gone the way that we would have liked. But even in those games, we played a level of cricket that has been good enough to win. A decision here or there or just a couple of bad balls or bad shots have cost us the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we can tighten up in a couple of areas today, tactically and the way that we are thinking our way through certain situations, I think we will be very competitive again,” Ponting said.

Meanwhile, DC posted 135/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the second qualifier after KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON