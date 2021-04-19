'He's nowhere near being the Big Show': Graeme Swann explains new role that 'suits' Glenn Maxwell at RCB

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes Glenn Maxwell is no longer performing the role of the destroyer the world has known him to, but instead, the batsman is flourishing in his new role of being the 'third guy' at the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp.

Maxwell on Sunday scored a magnificent 78 off 49 balls including nine fours and three sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders – only the second time in IPL history that he's registered back-to-back half-centuries, and Swann reckons not having to carry the entire innings entirely on his back is benefitting Maxwell, who receives able support from AB de Villiers and his captain Virat Kohli.

RCB invested a whopping ₹14.25 crore, which Swann feels is an extraordinarily large amount of money, but the former spinner feels the franchise seems to be getting the best out of Maxwell in a fresh season, which seems to be working well for everyone involved.

"He surprised me more than anyone. I thought it was a bonkers amount of money they spent on him in the auction. But they said 'no, he has got the strike rate in the middle, we're backing him'. Sanjay Bangar has been the batting coach the last two times he has been among the runs. I think he feels happy, he feels relaxed. He played really good shots. He's got his reverse hit back," Swann said on Star Sports.

Swann weighed on the topic further saying that the new role Maxwell is fitting into may not be at the level at which he performed earlier – those big massive centuries, which fetched him the nickname 'The Big Show'.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan masterclass takes Delhi to easy win vs Punjab Kings

However, Swann is confident that Maxwell's role at RCB is allowing him to discover a different side of the batsman in him, one that has helped him score 39, 56 and 78 in RCB's three straight wins.

"He's not the big cheese anymore, the big mac, the Big Show… whatever you call him. He's nowhere near being the Big Show. But he's got Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, and it really suits him, to be that third player who can just go out there and express himself, without having to carry the team. This suits him. He looks in a very good place, he looks very fit," Swann added.