'He will be a key factor; going to play in near future for India': Kohli says performance of KKR player a 'great sign'

Kolkata Knight Riders spoiled Virat Kohli's 200th IPL game as they steamrolled Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in Match 31 in Abu Dhabi. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat, but things didn't go as per plans as KKR bowlers were all over RCB, dismissing them for 92 – their fifth-lowest total in the IPL.

Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy were the pick of the bowlers finishing with 3/9 and 3/13 from their respective four overs. While Russell dismissed debutant KS Bharat, AB de Villiers and Mohammed Siraj, Chakravarthy got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby and another debutant Wanindu Hasaranga. Impressed with Chakravarthy's performance, RCB captain Kohli pointed out that the mystery spinner is going to be a vital part of India's plans in time to come. (Full IPL Coverage)

"Pretty good, that's exactly what I was saying in the dug-out, he will be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench strength of Indian cricket stays strong. And, he's someone who is going to play in the near future for India and it's a great sign," Kohli said after KKR's win.

Chakravarthy, who made his India debut during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July, was adjudged Player of the Match, and explained how having played for the national team is reflecting on his current performance.

"When I have the ball in my hand, I try to assess the pitch. It was flat, credit to the bowlers for bowling well in the Powerplay. I like to set it up for the bowlers who come on after me. There wasn't much spin on offer, so I had to keep my line on the stumps only. Playing for India has made me feel better, I have a sense of acceptance from people around me, because I started at 26," Chakravarthy said.