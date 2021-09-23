'He would have thought 'oh no, not these two': Pietersen 'not surprised' to see Warner dismissed for 0 vs DC

David Warner did not have the greatest of returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI as he was dismissed for a duck against Delhi Capitals in Match 33 of the IPL 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. Warner, who was sacked as captain of the team in the first-half of the tournament was omitted from the team against Rajasthan Royals – their last of the tournament before the season was called off.

So when Warner returned to the XI, great things were expected of him. But the former SRH captain disappointed with a three-ball stay at the crease as he was out to Andrich Nortje in the first over of the match. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen however says he was not surprised seeing Warner struggle against the pace duo of Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, given how the South Africa duo have had the wood over him in the past.

"Nortje and Warner know how to bowl to David Warner. I think Rabada has knocked him over 4-5 times already. So they know and understand how to bowl to Warner. I am not surprised actually. I think this was a real tough game for Warner," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Warner is a three-time Orange Cap winner of the IPL, but this year, has returned 193 runs from eight matches with two half-centuries. Pietersen added that Delhi Capitals would be the one side Warner wished he wouldn't have to face on his return match.

"He would have thought last night ‘Oh no, not Delhi Capitals. Not Rabada and Nortje. Not these two. Give me Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, somebody else and I am actually going to find a way’. These two know how to bowl to him and they knocked him over cheaply," the former England batsman pointed out.

