'I like that a lot about Kohli': Brett Lee explains what impresses him the most about RCB captain

Having led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the IPL playoffs last year, a pumped Virat Kohli will be even more geared up ahead of a fresh season. Kohli's RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on Friday and while all eyes will be on whether RCB can get off to a good start, focus also will be on Kohli the captain, batsman and opener.

Kohli not too long ago posted a photo of himself looking through a glass window, on Instagram which had a philosophical touch to it. The image captioned: "In the end, it's you who you have to answer to," which demonstrates Kohli's evolution and maturity as a player.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

Starting off as a brash young teenager not afraid to show his emotions, Kohli has come a long way and although he still doesn't shy away from expressing what or how he feels about a player or match situation, there is a certain calmness about him, something that was identified by former Australia pacer Brett Lee.

"I like that quote but I also like that photograph. Whoever captured that image of Kohli should be commended because to me it shows the determination on his face but also an air of calmness about him. And I like that a lot about Kohli. There's been a lot of people, through press and several past players who have sometimes said that Kohli can be too aggressive, too full on. But I like that about him," Lee said on the show title 'T20 Crazy' on SportsAdda.

Also Read | My batting position at top will give right balance to the squad : Virat Kohli

Kohli is on the brink of shattering a few records this IPL season and even though a century has eluded him for long, there has been no shortage of runs from the India and RCB skipper. Lee reckons Kohli is still the man and with him around, RCB have a wonderful chance of winning their maiden IPL title.

"I think Kohli will go in with a different mindset, a bit more calmness and assurance about him. He knows he's a world class player and he's got to keep believing it. And now he's got the team around him that actually can lift the trophy as well," said Lee.