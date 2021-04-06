‘I’ll apply own experience and learnings from Dhoni’: Rishabh Pant looking to ‘do something different’ in CSK clash

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is gearing up to lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which begins on Friday. The newly-appointed skipper is looking forward to his team’s opening clash against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 11 and hoping to utilise the learnings he gained from the iconic former Indian captain.

Ahead of the first game, the 23-year-old expressed that he is excited to lead the DC in this year’s IPL and looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.

“My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I’ll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK,” Pant was quoted as saying in a DC press release.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Team profile and full squad

The youngster has been through a roller-coaster ride in international cricket, achieving consistency in the past few months with his gutsy batting and drastically improved glovework. Pant, who has 2,079 runs in 68 IPL games, said he would be working hard to give DC its maiden IPL title.

“...I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year. We’ve been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well,” he said.

“Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 percent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain,” he added.

Speaking about the influence of head coach Ricky Ponting on the team, Pant said, “He (Ricky) has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that.”

ALSO READ | 'He was street-smart in making bully of Fakhar Zaman': Kaneria on the run-out

“Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team,” he added.