Home / Cricket / 'I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting’: Ashish Nehra compares CSK batsman with Pakistan great
cricket

'I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting’: Ashish Nehra compares CSK batsman with Pakistan great

'I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilising him really well,” Nehra said.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:26 AM IST
File image of Ashish Nehra.(File)

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra lauded English all-rounder Moeen Ali for his impressive batting in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Playing for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for the first time, Moeen has established himself as a commendable No. 3 batsman. He has played 6 so far in the league and have scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25.

In his previous outing against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Moeen impressed with a fiery 36-ball 58 as the Super Kings posted a huge total of 218 runs in 20 overs. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as Kieron Pollard’s masterclass – 87 not-out off 34 balls – turned the game in MI’s favour and the defending champions won the contest by 4 wickets.

READ | 'The sun has set': Aakash Chopra says SRH changed their captain but it did not change their fortunes

During a conversation with Cricbuzz, Nehra lauded Moeen’s approach with the bat. He said that the all-rounder ‘never seems under pressure’, just like former Pakistan batting great, Saeed Anwar.

“Moeen [Ali] is a very chilled out and relaxed person. I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilising him really well,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“Before today, he was only scoring 30 or 40 runs but now he has crossed that. If a player like Moeen Ali, who can contribute with both bat and ball, provides you with 40-45 runs after every three or four matches; then things will work out in your favour,” he added.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the second position on the points table with 5 wins and 10 points. They are scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals on May 5 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra lauded English all-rounder Moeen Ali for his impressive batting in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Playing for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for the first time, Moeen has established himself as a commendable No. 3 batsman. He has played 6 so far in the league and have scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25.

In his previous outing against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Moeen impressed with a fiery 36-ball 58 as the Super Kings posted a huge total of 218 runs in 20 overs. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as Kieron Pollard’s masterclass – 87 not-out off 34 balls – turned the game in MI’s favour and the defending champions won the contest by 4 wickets.

READ | 'The sun has set': Aakash Chopra says SRH changed their captain but it did not change their fortunes

During a conversation with Cricbuzz, Nehra lauded Moeen’s approach with the bat. He said that the all-rounder ‘never seems under pressure’, just like former Pakistan batting great, Saeed Anwar.

“Moeen [Ali] is a very chilled out and relaxed person. I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting. He never seems under pressure. He is a utility player and MS Dhoni is utilising him really well,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“Before today, he was only scoring 30 or 40 runs but now he has crossed that. If a player like Moeen Ali, who can contribute with both bat and ball, provides you with 40-45 runs after every three or four matches; then things will work out in your favour,” he added.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the second position on the points table with 5 wins and 10 points. They are scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals on May 5 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP