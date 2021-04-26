'What's happening outside is quite grim': DC coach Ricky Ponting players going through 'difficult' times

India is currently witnessing a wretched second wave of novel coronavirus and the situation continues to worsen with each passing day. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that the situation outside the IPL 2021 bubble is quite "grim" and has also urged his players to not shy away from having conversations on the same to remain calm.

"This IPL, probably more than any other, has become more about what's happening on the outside than what's happening here. We right now are probably the safest people in the country being in the bubbles that we are in," Ponting said in a video posted on Delhi Capitals' Twitter handle.

ALSO READ| RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out of IPL 2021, set to return to Australia

"Continuously, I'm asking the boys at breakfast every day how's everything going on the outside, how's family, is your family safe? Is family happy?" he further said.

"And look I think that's a really important thing and we talk here at the Delhi Capitals about being one big family. It is really important. We are thinking about the extended family, not just us, but we've got to be talking about what's happening outside because it is quite grim," he added.

The former Australia captain also added that it must be incredibly difficult for players to be in the same city as their families and still not get to meet them because of bio-bubble protocols

"Yes, it is hard for the players to be away from their families. I can't imagine, even if I put myself in this situation, guys that live in Chennai are actually home now, but can't see their families. It must be incredibly difficult," said Ponting.

ALSO READ| R Ashwin pulls out of IPL 2021 to help family fight against Covid 19

"So the more we can share these experiences, the better off we are. The people that aren't from India, we can be talking to the locals about what they are going through.

"We will just keep our fingers crossed. And hope people remain safe. That's a big thing for me, the players are taking the best care of their families where they can from the outside. And we look after what we can do here," Ponting added.

While IPL has come under heavy scrutiny from fans and different factions of the media for carrying on and not coming to halt in consideration of the country's struggles, Ponting believes the tournament can "bring a lot of joy" to the citizens of India amid the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ| As pandemic worsens players feel the heat; Ashwin, Richardson, Zampa pull out

"Even with the country being in a situation that it is, I think cricket can still bring a lot of joy to people," said Ponting.

"So it is important for us to be doing what we can as cricketers and as coaches and as a franchise to putting on the best show as possible to give the people something that they'd like to see," he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)