IPL 2021: Jason Roy named as Mitchell Marsh's replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Roy, who made his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions, and has later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition, was in supreme form in the recently-concluded limited-overs series against India.

The opening duo of Roy and Jonny Bairstow wreaked havoc against India bowlers and were key figures in England's batting order.

The two scripted a 135-run partnership in the first ODI, and then followed it up with a 110-run partnership in the 2nd ODI against India.

With Bairstow too a member of the SRH squad, it will be interesting to see if SRH go with Bairstow and Roy as the opening pair, or continue with David Warner and Bairstow at the top of the order. The duo is regarded as one of the best opening pairs in the world in limited-overs cricket, but Warner and Bairstow too enjoy a solid record as the opening pair in the IPL.

Roy, so far, has played a total of 8 matches in the IPL and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name at an average of 29.83 and a strike-rate of 133.58 with a best of 91*.

