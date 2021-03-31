‘I’ve nothing to prove to anyone’: Harbhajan Singh wants to ‘enjoy’ his stint with KKR in IPL 2021

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on April 9 in Chennai. He will be donning Kolkata Knight Riders’ purple and gold jersey this year after skipping the last season for CSK in the UAE.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Harbhajan said that he is as combative at 40 as he was in his heydays and least bothered by the people questioning his willingness to carry on. He added that wants to now ‘enjoy every moment of whatever cricket is left’ in him.

“Lot of people think 'Bhai yeh kyun khel raha hain?' Arrey bhai yeh unki soch hai, meri naahi. Meri soch hai ki main abhi khel sakta hoon, toh main khelunga (People think 'why is he playing' but that's your opinion. From where I see myself, I want to play and I will play),” Harbhajan told PTI.

“I have got nothing to prove to anyone. My intention is to play well, enjoy my stint out there in the middle and playing cricket still gives me that satisfaction.

“I have set a standard for myself and if I don't meet that, I don't need anyone else but I will blame myself. I need to ask myself, did I put in the optimum effort that was required,” he added.

Harbhajan, who has more than 700 international wickets to his credit, is pragmatic about how he approaches the game in his 23rd professional season, having made his Test debut in 1998.

“Yes, I am not a 20-year-old anymore and won't be training like I did then. But yes, as a 40-year-old, I know I am fit and will certainly do what is required to succeed at this level. The expectation is still going to be there and responsibilities that were there when I was playing for India remains,” he said.

He is at a stage of his career where he needs to do a self-assessment after every season.

“Every season, I introspect if I have it in me to play or not. If I feel I am done, I will say, ‘thank you, very much’. If I feel I am doing alright, you will see me next year,” he said, signing off with a hearty laugh.

(With PTI Inputs)