Shoaib Akhtar makes fans nostalgic, tweets old photo with Sachin Tendulkar to wish 'favourite rival' a speedy recovery

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar tweeted an old photo with Sachin Tendulkar to wish the legendary India cricketer a speedy recovery from Covid-10. Akhtar took to Twitter to post a photo of him and the legendary Tendulkar during the Australia-India-Pakistan tri-series in 1999-2000 and said Sachin was ‘one of his favourite rivals’ on the ground.

"One of my favourite rivalries on the ground. Get well soon buddy Sachin Tendulkar,” tweeted Shoaib.

One of my favorite rivalries on the ground. Get well soon buddy @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/mAleuepcwM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2021





Sachin had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and is currently in home quarantine with mild symptoms.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar have had many memorable battles over the years. It all started when the Pakistan quick, who was rated as one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game, cleaned up Sachin for a duck during a Test match in Kolkata in 1999.

The former India captain took a sweet revenge during the 2003 ODI world Cup match against Pakistan in Centurion when he square cut Akhtar for a six which is still fresh in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

In the 9 Test matches that Sachin has played against Pakistan in which Shoaib was a part of the playing XI, he has scored 416 runs at an average of 41.60. Akhtar has dismissed him thrice in Test cricket.

In the 19 ODIs that Tendulkar has played against a Pakistan side with Akhtar, he has scored 864 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 90.18. Akhtar has dismissed Tendulkar five times in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Sachin was not the only noted Indian cricketer to have tested positive for Covid-19. Shortly after his announcement, former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath and Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to confirm that have also tested positive.

Notably, Tendulkar, the Pathan brothers and Badrinath were all part of the India Legends team which won the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.