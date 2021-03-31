IPL 2021: Pujara smashes sixes in CSK nets with new batting stance-WATCH

It looks like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is adapting supremely well to the demands of T20 cricket. Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, a video of Pujara tonking the bowlers for sixes in CSK nets has gone viral.

In a video posted on Twitter by a user, the 33-year-old is seen taking his fellow teammates to the cleaners. He first hoiks pacer Deepak Chahar over deep mid-wicket. Next ball, he slog sweeps spinner Karn Sharma through the onside.

Pujara is also seen charging down the track to lift the ball over the long-on boundary and flicking one off his pads off another pacer. In his final shot of the video, Pujara takes the aerial route over the extra-cover region.

WATCH| Cheteshwar Pujara takes bowlers to cleaners

Apart from big-hitting, which is the polar opposite to Pujara's natural game, there was one more difference that was very apparent. Pujara can be seen batting with a higher backlift. Conventionally, India's Test batting mainstay's backlift is very low. Just as the bowler is about to deliver the ball, Pujara's hands are at knee length as he likes playing the ball close to his body. In this video, however, Pujara is using a much higher backlift to generate enough bat speed and power to muscle the ball over the ropes.

Three-time champions CSK would hope Pujara takes this form into the tournament and garners quick runs. The right-hander last batted in the IPL in 2014 and was bought by CSK at the 2021 IPL auction.

Pujara has played 30 matches in the cash-rich league, scoring 390 runs in 22 innings. He has one fifty to his name in the format.

The Chennai-based side is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season.

They begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.



