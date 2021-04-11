IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan explains former skipper Dinesh Karthik's role

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) opening match of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, captain Eoin Morgan explained the role of former skipper Dinesh Karthik will play in the KKR set-up in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Morgan, who was handed over the KKR captaincy after Karthik decided to step down midway through the last season, said the latter offers a huge amount of support to him on and off the pitch.

“He offers a huge amount of support to me on the pitch and off the field as well. Very grateful that he is in good form and in our team,” Morgan told kkr.in

The England World Cup-winning captain said Karthik is in fine form and hitting the ball well in the nets ahead of IPL 2021.

“DK offers a lot with the bat and behind the stumps. He has been in fine form, and he is always one of those players who if you watch him train and particularly bat, he times the ball beautifully and hits the ball further than most of the guys,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the KKR squad for this year’s edition of IPL has a lot of depth in it.

“I am really looking forward to this season. I think considering the possible holes we had in our squad last year, we had a very good auction this year, made some good recruitment decisions, and managed to get people on board with a small budget, giving us a lot more depth around the squad,” he said.

KKR have in their ranks the likes of Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishan who have gone on to play for India and achieved success.

“If you go back to the last major auction, Venky recognised that the future is in the younger talent, and there is a sense of inevitability about these guys playing for India at some stage. If you look at Prasidh and Gill so far, they want to build on that confidence. Particularly Gill, coming on the back of winning an away Test match series in Australia is a huge achievement early in your career. And, to have him in your squad on the back of that win is fantastic,” Morgan said.