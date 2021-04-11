IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Will veteran Harbhajan Singh make his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday, and the Eoin Morgan-led side will hope to start off with a win. KKR have a tendency to slow down as the season progresses - something which was visible in the last two seasons. Hence the two-time IPL champions will hope they can rake up as many wins as they can early on. The big question is - will Harbhajan Singh be making his KKR debut on Sunday?

Here is our KKR Predicted XI against SRH:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill will continue to open for Kolkata Knight Riders and he will be eager to perform for the team after not making it to the playing XI in the limited-overs series against England.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi was excellent as an opener, but suffered a dip in form as the season progressed. He would look to make things right this time.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has been training with the team, and fans will hope he is fit to play. He can certainly be a difference-maker at the top order.

Eoin Morgan (c): Eoin Morgan will hope he can replicate the form he showcased in the T20I series against India in the IPL as well.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: SRH Predicted XI vs KKR- Will Saha open with Warner or will SRH persist with Bairstow?

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib al Hasan, on his day, is a match-winner, and he can do the magic with the bat, and with the ball. A sure-shot member in the playing XI.

Dinesh Karthik (w/k): Dinesh Karthik will continue to play the role of the floater in the team, but he would hope to do better with the bat this time around.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell had a poor season in the UAE, and he will be raring to go this season and help KKR to a playoffs spot.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine was the focus of attention last season with cricket pundits pointing out a dip in his performances. He needs to be at his wicket-taking best.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy was excellent with the ball last season and hence he would be preferred over Harbhajan Singh and Kuldeep Yadav at least for the first few games.

Pat Cummins: Aussie speedster Pat Cummins had a slow start in IPL 2020, but by the time he found his groove, he was at his lethal best. Cummins would hope to get over the early jitters and rattle top-order which he is certainly capable of.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna was excellent in the ODI series against England for India, and he would certainly have gained confidence from those performances. It is just about copy-and-paste for him in this IPL.

KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell (F), Sunil Narine (F), Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins (F), Prasidh Krishna