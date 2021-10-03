IPL 2021, KKR Predicted vs SRH: Will Andre Russell return to bring Kolkata Knight Riders back to winning ways?

With an aim to reserve a playoff berth, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 49 in Dubai on Sunday. The Knight Riders are wounded but haven’t lost hope. After losing to Punjab Kings due to their lousy fielding, they would be desperate to bounce back in yet another must-win game. Their chances are well alive and the unit won’t leave any stone unturned to register a win tonight.

Here’s our KKR Predicted XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill had a flying start in the second phase of the tournament but suddenly lost the rhythm. He would be eager to get runs on the board and show the damage he can do.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer in undoubtedly the find for KKR in this tournament. After scoring a fifty in the previous encounter, he needs to fire a big hundred to make a bigger statement.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi missed out on a half century against PBKS - but if he can get one against SRH, it would be a huge achievement for the Knight Riders.

Eoin Morgan (c): Eoin Morgan’s struggle with the bat continues in the IPL 2021 and if he continues to fail to score runs, maybe he should push himself down the order like MS Dhoni did with himself in CSK.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has been delivering consistently in the middle-order. His cameos have been helping the Knight Riders post respective totals. Perhaps, this is the best role for him.

Dinesh Karthik (wk): Dinesh Karthik couldn’t score much against Punjab Kings but has been in good form and would look to score more against SRH tonight.

Andre Russell / Shakib al Hasan: With Andre Russell injured, Shakib al Hasan may join the playing XI for KKR. However, if the Caribbean all-rounder is fit to go, the team shouldn’t have a second though over that.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been fantastic this season for KKR. He has been among wickets in every game but a big knock with the bat in hand is still awaited.

Lockie Ferguson / Tim Southee: If Lockie Ferguson is fit to play, then he must be inducted in the line-up. He has been a wicket-taking bowling option for the team and his inclusion will be a big plus.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has been in superb form and he will be the key in KKR's bowling attack against SRH.

Shivam Mavi: The youngster did a decent job the other against PBKS. Though he leaked runs but if the team wants to continue with him instead of bringing in Prasidh Krishna, that won’t be a bad ide.

KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Russell / Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson / Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

