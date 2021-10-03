KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Morgan's Kolkata meet Williamson's Hyderabad with eye on Playoffs berth; toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Latest Match updates: Eoin Morgan-led KKR's pursuit for a Playoffs berth continues as they meet Kane Williamson's SRH, who would look to spoil Kolkata's party in Dubai. Follow live score and updates on live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): As the race to the IPL 14 Playoffs heats up, every game in the final stretch of the league stage becomes important. This one between KKR and SRH is no different, especially for Kolkata. While Kane Williamson's SRH have nothing to lose, after becoming the first team to get knocked out of the tournament, Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders have everything to play for as they still have a more-than-fair chance of securing a top-4 finish. But for that to happen, they must win all their remaining matches starting today. It will be interesting to see how both teams fare today, especially after the manner in which SRH beats Rajasthan Royals a few days back. Do not go anywhere!
Oct 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
VENUE INSIGHTS- DUBAI (PT 2)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2021.
Highest Partnership:
181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super
Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
50%
Oct 03, 2021 06:25 PM IST
VENUE INSIGHTS- DUBAI (PT 1)
Highest Team Total:
219/2 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Lowest Team Total:
109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings
In 2020.
Highest Individual Score:
132 By KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) Against Royal Challengers
Bangalore In 2020.
Oct 03, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live: SRH squad
Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Umran Malik
Oct 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live: KKR squad
Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh
Oct 03, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Watch out for Jason Holder, KKR
Jason Holder has been one of the most consistent players for SRH in the UAE leg and holds key once again
Oct 03, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Will Shubman Gill roar today?
So far, KKR opener Shubman Gill has had a quiet UAE leg. Can he go all out today?
Oct 03, 2021 06:00 PM IST
KKR vs SRH Live Match: SRH's form guide
vs CSK: Lost by 6 wickets
vs RR: Won by 7 wickets
vs PBKS: lost by 5 runs
vs DC: lost by 8 wickets
vs RR: lost by 55 runs
Oct 03, 2021 05:55 PM IST
KKR vs SRH Live Match: KKR's form guide
vs PBKS: Lost by 5 wickets
vs DC: Won by 3 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 2 wickets
vs MI: Won by 7 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 9 wickets
Oct 03, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by SRH vs KKR
Highest Total Chased: 160 On Apr 21, 2019
Lowest Total Defended: 162 On May 25, 2016
Oct 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by KKR vs SRH
Highest Total Chased: 182 On Mar 24, 2019
Lowest Total Defended: 167 On May 04, 2015
Oct 03, 2021 05:40 PM IST
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Can Williamson stop KKR's encore?
The last time these teams met, KKR won a nail-biter. Batting first, KKR 187/6 in 20 overs. In response, SRH fell short by just 10 runs, finishing at 177/5 in 20 overs.
Oct 03, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Eoin Morgan vs Kane Williamson
KKR facing SRH is always an intriguing battle as it sees two modern-day great square off each other. While England have built a World Cup-winning side under KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, SRH skipper Kane Williamson is known for his batting prowess as well as his captaincy. They met in the 2019 CWC final at Lord's and today, they meet in an IPL game in the UAE.
Oct 03, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do KKR vs SRH stand in the points table
At the time of writing, that is during match 48 between RCB and PBKS, the standings are as follows:
KKR- 4th position (P-12 | W-5 | L-7 | Points-10)
SRH- 8th position (P-11 | W-2| L-9 | Points-4)
Oct 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
KKR vs SRH: Head-to-Head contests
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 20 times and KKR leads the overall head-to-head battle 13-7
Oct 03, 2021 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. For one team, it's about survival in the Playoffs race, and for the other, it's about playing for pride and finishing on a high. A team often becomes more dangerous when they have nothing to lose and Sunrisers Hyderabad's convincing win against the Rajasthan Royals bears testament. For the Kolkata Knight Riders, it's about consolidating their chances of sealing a Playoffs berth with a win. Irrespective of the result, you, all my lovely viewers, are bound to get entertained. So, fasten your seatbelts, sit back and enjoy the action.