IPL 2021: KKR ropes in Nathan Leamon as strategic consultant
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has hired England's white-ball analyst Nathan Leamon as its strategic consultant ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Leamon will now be involved with KKR's auction planning, and he will work alongside AR Srikkanth, KKR's current performance analyst, reported ESPNCricinfo.
As a result of coming on board with KKR, Leamon will now take a leave of absence from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during IPL 2021.
Leamon has been working with England since 2009 and he has grown close proximity to white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Spending two months in IPL with Morgan can be crucial to Leamon and ECB ahead of the T20 World Cup this year slated to be played in India.
KKR finished at the fifth spot in IPL 2020 with seven wins and seven losses. The side had appointed Morgan as the skipper midway after Dinesh Karthik decided to step down as the leader.
In December last year, Morgan had defended Leamon after England was seen using a system of coded signals from the dressing room to the pitch during their T20I series in South Africa.
Leamon has previously worked with Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL). The IPL auction is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.
KKR has eight slots available, including two for overseas players after the side released Tom Banton and Chris Green from their 2021 squad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
- Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is going to cause chaos': Clarke speaks on Langer controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India needed a person like him after Adelaide debacle': Ramiz Raja lauds Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda batsman emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, Twitter goes berserk - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'At some point, you won't do well': Former India keeper has advice for Kuldeep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: For Joe Root this series could mean more than a ton of Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dhoni's batting improved his keeping, we will see same with Pant': Saba Karim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just wanted to get it over': Moeen Ali opens up on battle with Covid-19
- Recounting the ordeal to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ali said that he would not wish for anyone to go through the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He very rarely gets out’: Broad names ‘best English batsman’ against spin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu beat Baroda to be crowned Syed Mushtaq Trophy champions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After fresh guidelines, 50 percent spectators likely for 2nd India-England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England plan their India tours very well: Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz Raja believes England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB to formulate policy on vaccination of players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox