IPL 2021: KKR skipper Morgan fined 24 lakh for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 34 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

According to an official statement released on September 23, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined ₹24 lakh while rest of the members of the KKR playing XI were each fined lesser of either ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

“The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23,” read an official IPL statement.

“As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined ₹24 lakhs.

“The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either ₹6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee,” it added.

Earlier on Thursday, KKR batters Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively, as the Eoin Morgan-led side defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. With this win, KKR has risen to the fourth spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians has slipped to the sixth position.

Before entering this match, KKR had a dismal record against MI, registering just six wins in a total of 28 games, but Iyer and Tripathi helped the franchise turn around their fortunes.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted twenty overs. For KKR, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each.

KKR will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)