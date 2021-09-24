'We're definitely going to see a lot more of him in international cricket': Morgan's big praise for IND & KKR youngster

Captain Eoin Morgan was a pleased man after Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The win, which is KKR's second on the trot, has placed them fourth in the points-table and spiked their net run rate to +0.363. More importantly, the way KKR has bounced back in the UAE-leg after struggling in the first phase in India has been inspiring and Morgan deserved a lot of credit for this turnaround.

KKR completed the double over MI this season and the architects of the wins were many. Rahul Tripathi played a glorious innings of an unbeaten 74 powering KKR’s chase of 156, while Sunil Narine picked up 1/20 to be named Player of the Match. Furthermore, playing only his second IPL game, Venkatesh Iyer peeled off his maiden fifty and along with Tripathi out on 88 runs for the second wicket.

As impressive as all these were on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi, Morgan reserved special praise for Varun Chakravarthy, who went wicketless but conceded 22 from four overs. Chakravarthy has represented India in three T20Is, but having been picked in the national squad for the T20 World Cup, Morgan expects the spinner to play a lot more games in the time to come.

"Sunil and Varun are formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral in winning KKR championships in the past. Varun is a fresh guy and I'm sure we are definitely going to see a lot more of him in international cricket. The first two games in this second phase have been a great template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table, and that's up," winning captain Morgan said at the post-match ceremony.

With two mystery spinners in their ranks in Narine and Chakravarty, KKR suddenly boast of a strong spin department, which did the trick against MI. Like Morgan, Narine too had good things to say about his spin partner Chakravarthy, which went something like this: "Varun likes to know about the game and asks a lot of questions. He's a quick learner, someone who likes to know about cricket, and has far to go."